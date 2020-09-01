Punjab to continue weekend, night curfew till Sept 30

Mann said this was not for the first time Amarinder had taken a firm stand to save the interests of the people, citing that he had earlier brought the termination of water agreement bill.

The Punjab government said Moday the weekend and night curfews imposed in the state will continue in all 167 cities in the state till September 30. The state government’s fresh orders to this effect came as Chief Minister Amarinder Singh refused to relent on his stand against fully implementing the Centre’s Unlock 4.0 guidelines that direct states not to impose any lockdowns.

As Punjab wrote to the Union government on the matter Monday, a state government spokesperson, quoting the CM, said that the decision to continue with additional restrictions has been taken in consultation with the Centre. He said CrPC Section 144 banning all social, political, religious gatherings, protests and demonstrations will continue to remain in force.

After Centre’s guidelines, neighbouring Chandigarh and Haryana had lifted the lockdowns.

