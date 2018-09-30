Follow Us:
Saturday, September 29, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
Punjab to appoint nodal officers to check stubble burning

All the Deputy Commissioners have already been asked to depute the officers/officials for each of the affected villages to spread awareness on the dangers of stubble burning for health and environment.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | Updated: September 30, 2018 12:22:57 am
To check the menace of stubble burning, the Punjab government will take help from Guardians of Governance, besides appointing nodal officers in 8,000-odd paddy growing villages.

These villages have been identified by the Agriculture Department, said a statement by the state government. It said Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had earlier directed the Agriculture Department to actively engage its machinery for on-ground activities at the village level to effectively tackle the menace.

The statement by Additional Chief Secretary (Development) Viswajeet Khanna said all the Deputy Commissioners have already been asked to depute the officers/officials for each of the affected villages to spread awareness on the dangers of stubble burning for health and environment.

The nodal officers would also be tasked with keeping a strict vigil over the post-harvesting operations. The nodal officers will undertake various activities, ranging from holding meetings with the farmers, arranging Crop Residue Management (CRM) machines, distribution of pamphlets/leaflets etc. in villages, besides making announcements in Gurdwaras or by other modes.

These nodal officers have also been tasked to interact with village schools for organizing rallies and awareness lectures to sensitize students so that they could, in turn, prevail upon their parents to make them aware about the ill-
effects of stubble burning.

