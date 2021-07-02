Punjab: Three held for murder of Manimajra man in 2020

The arrested criminals were also involved in carjackings in the past.

The district Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA), Thursday arrested three persons who were involved in the murder of Jaspreet, a criminal who was found dead in his car in Sector 82 on December 9, last year.

Jaspreet was a resident of Manimajra.

The arrested criminals were also involved in carjackings in the past. Police also recovered nine stolen vehicles from them, including a Royal Enfield bike.

Those arrested were identified as Pargat Singh, Karamjeet Singh, and Satwant Singh. The trio was involved in the murder of Jaspreet Singh alias Billa.

SSP Satinder Singh said that the accused were also involved in firing at the owner of Shri Gold Testing Lab in Chandigarh’s Sector 23-C.

“Jaspreet was with these three accused. They failed to carry out the robbery in Sector 23 following which they all came to Mohali side where the others killed Jaspreet in Sector 82. During the investigation, the accused revealed that the jeweller where they carried out the robbery bid knew Jaspreet and due to fear of their identification, they had killed Jaspreet,” the SSP added.

Stating further, the accused also revealed the names of three more persons identified as Lovepreet Singh, Navdeep Singh and Ranjeet Singh.

“The accused also revealed that Lovepreet, Pargat and Navdeep were involved in theft of vehicles. They would sell these vehicles to Satwant Singh who would then sell them to a Meerut based scrap dealer,” said the SSP.

The arrests were made by a team led by SP (D) Harvinder Singh Virk and DySP (D) Gurcharan Singh.