Punjab: Three fresh FIRs against Arnab Goswami over remarks on Palghar lynching

Three fresh FIRs were registered in Punjab against Republic TV channel editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami over his remark on Palghar lynching.

In Jalandhar and Phillaur, FIRs were registered on complaint of Congress leaders while in Ludhiana it was registered on the complaint of president of Christian United Federation.

In Ludhiana city, FIR has been registered against Goswami on the complaint of Albert Dua, president Christian United Federation, who said that ‘sentiments of Christian community have been hurt with Goswami’s remarks’.

“Goswami has used words such as ‘mombatti gang’ and ‘paadri’ (priests) which has hurt sentiments of Christian community,” said Dua. FIR has been registered at Dugri police station under the sections 153-A, 153-B, 295-A, 504 and 505 of IPC.

The second FIR against Goswami has been registered at Phillaur police station by Jalandhar rural police on the complaint of former Punjab Youth Congress president Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary.

In his complaint, he said that Goswami tried to communalise the Palghar lynching incident and passed ‘deplorable and shameful’ remarks against INC interim president Sonia Gandhi. Goswami has been booked under the sections 153-A, 153-B, 295-A, 504 and 505 of IPC at Phillaur police station.

The third FIR has been registered at division number 6 police station of Jalandhar city on the complaint of local Congress leader Dr Jasleen Sethi who in her complaint said that Goswami used ‘objectionable language against Sonia Gandhi’, ‘incited hatred’ and ‘promoted animosity and enmity between different religious groups’ with his remarks on Palghar lynching. He has been booked under the sections 153, 153-A, 153-B(1)(c), 295-A, 298, 500, 504 and 505 of IPC.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Friday granted protection against any coercive steps for three weeks to Goswami in connection with the several FIRs registered against him in a few states over his remarks on a TV show related to the Palghar lynching case and against Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

