Punjab: 2 dead, 11 injured as crackers go off during religious procession

Two people died and at least 11 were injured on Saturday following a blast in explosive material being used for celebratory fireworks during a religious procession in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district.

During ‘nagar kirtan’ (religious procession) near Pahuwind village of Tarn Taran, crackers were being burst by people, the police said. The explosion is suspected to have taken place when sparks from the crackers landed on a tractor-trolley where the fireworks were stacked, officials said.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has ordered a magisterial probe into the incident.

Tarn Taran Deputy Commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal said, “Two deaths have been confirmed so far. Eleven persons are injured. All the injured people have been admitted at the civil hospital and Guru Nanak Super Specialty Hospital (both in Tarn Taran).”

The deceased were identified as Gurpreet Singh (12) and Manpreet Singh (18). Both were from Pahuwind village in Tarn Taran.

Gurkirat Singh (16), Gursimran Singh, Gurnoor Singh (17), Harnoor Singh (15), Niravdeep Singh (18) — all from Pahuwind village — Ajay Pal Singh of Mari Udhoke, Gursharan Singh Mari Megha, Dawinderbir Singh and Sarabjot Singh of Palasaur and Anmolpreet Singh and Paramjot Singh of Bhikhiwind were among the injured, the police said.

The religious procession was planned as part of the martyrdom day of Baba Deep Singh. It was suspended after the blast.

The police have registered a case against unidentified persons under Explosives Act.

Deputy SP Iqbal Singh said: “There were explosive material (fireworks) in the mini-trolley, which was being towed by a tractor. Many youngsters and children were sitting on the trolley and the tractor. Somehow the explosive material caught fire and exploded. Two of them (sitting in the tractor-trolley) died on the spot. The others were rushed to hospital. All the injured are out of danger.”

DSP Singh said police have collected samples of the explosives and sent it for investigation. “The explosive material is suspected to be potassium. We will check whether it was acquired legally,” he said.

