Punjab tally now at 106 with 7 new cases, Mohali leads with 30

Of the seven new cases, four are from Jawaharpura in Mohali, taking the district’s tally to 30. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi) Of the seven new cases, four are from Jawaharpura in Mohali, taking the district’s tally to 30. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Punjab reported seven fresh cases of COVID-19 Wednesday taking the total to 106 on Wednesday. Of the seven new cases, four are from Jawaharpura in Mohali, taking the district’s tally to 30.

Among others, a Jalandhar resident, who was in home quarantine after his mother had tested positive and was admitted to private hospital, too tested positive. A relative from Italy had visited them 25 days ago. A resident of Mitha Bazar, with no travel history too has tested positive.

A 45-year-old person from Faridkot was tested positive, days after he came in contact with a foreign money exchanger, the first person to be tested positive from the district on April 3.

“After the first case was detected on April 3, we had sent samples of 61 persons for testing out of which only one came positive. The man has been shifted to isolation centre at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College Hospital,” said Dr Rajinder Kuma, Civil Surgeon, Faridkot.

The man who has now been tested positive, is a relative of Kultar Singh Sandhwan, the Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Kotkapura, and had returned from Dubai on March 18 and the money exchanger had received him at the airport.

Sandhwan went into self isolation at his residence soon after his relative was detected positive.

“I have isolated myself as a precautionary measure though I am fine,” Sandhwan said, adding that though he did not meet his relative directly, but had met persons who were in his contact.

Punjab has till now tested 2937 persons so far, out of which 2614 have tested negtive. Results of 217 are awaited.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd