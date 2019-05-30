With 11,650 stubble fires in 2019, Punjab breaks 2018 record

Stubble burning incidents in Punjab have crossed the 2018 figure despite the efforts of the state government to stop farmers of burning their fields post harvest. Till May 29 this year, Punjab Remote Sensing Centre ( PRSC), Ludhiana, has recorded 11,650 cases of stubble burning against 11,468 last year. In 2017, Punjab had recorded 14,822 fire incidents.

Advertising

“Last year, we recorded fire incidents till May 26 and the figure was 11,468. This year were are recording till May-end as the harvesting of wheat was delayed due to untimely rains,” said Anil Sood, head of the ACM Division, PRSC, Ludhiana. Sood said that the fire incidents had gone down in the past few days as the harvest season is almost over.

In 2019, Ludhiana district has recorded highest fire incidents till date at 1027 fires. Amritsar, which was on top last week, is now placed second with 1017 fire incidents. Sangrur and Tarn Taran are at third spot and forth place with 896 and 867 fire incidents till date, respectively. Rup Nagar, which recorded 88 fires, and SAS Nagar, which saw 93 fires, are only two districts in Punjab which have recorded less than 100 fires in 2019. SAS Nagar’s total 88 fire incidents are almost three times more than last year’s 28 cases.

Bathinda and Ferozpur Districts too have recorded high number of fires incidents at 796 and 789 fires, respectively.

Advertising

According to data sourced from PRSC for the past three years, eight districts are the big violators in past three years with Amritsar topping the chart with 3573 fires in past three years. Tarn Taran (3506), Ferozepur (3066), Moga (2724), Ludhiana (2694), Sangrur (2657), Gurdaspur (2562), and Bathinda (2533) are other big violators in the three-year list.

This year on a single day, 1595 fire incidents were recorded on May 20, the day after polling in Punjab.