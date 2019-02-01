Punjab: Stop banks from filing cases against farmers over loans, bank panel urged

Seven farmers’ organisations of Punjab have written to the State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) for its intervention after several incidents of farmers facing criminal cases from private and nationalised banks over delay in recovery of agricultural loans. The organisations – BKU Ekta, Dakaunda, BKU (Ugahan), Kirti Kisan Union, Bharti Kisan Union, Kisan Sangharsh Committee, Karatikari Kisan Union and Kisan Sangharsh Committee Azad – requested the committee to stop the banks from obtaining blank cheques for agriculture loans and filing criminal cases against farmers for loan recovery, saying it is a violation of bank rules. “

“We have gone through the schemes of various banks for agriculture loans and have not found any provision of blank cheques as additional security. It is a violation of rules,” reads a joint letter of the seven organisations.

“With the increase of population, the requirement of agriculture product increased and it necessitated intensive agriculture like shifting to high yielding variety (HYV), use of improved means of irrigation, fertilisers, insecticides, mechanised farming, land development, etc. and with this agriculture production shifted to capital intensive which resulted into the requirement of financ”s,” the letter said. And with the requirement of finances for farmers, various institutions, including cooperative societies, cooperative banks stepped in besides government’s assistance, it said.