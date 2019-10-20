Punjab: STF arrests 2 cops ‘supplying drugs’ in Ludhiana jail

The Special Task Force (STF) Saturday arrested two head constables for allegedly supplying drugs to inmates in Ludhiana Central Jail in connivance with a prisoner and his wife. Ludhiana police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said that both head constables have been dismissed.

Advertising

Gurpreet Singh (46) and Dharmider Singh (47) were allegedly supplying drugs with the help of Babbu Bharti, who is lodged in Ludhiana central jail in a murder case and his wife Anju Bharti. STF claimed to have recovered 12 gram heroin and and 10 gram cannabis from the accused cops.

Inspector Harbans Singh, in-charge, STF Ludhiana, said that Babbu Bharti also had a mobile phone inside the jail and was regularly in touch with both the policemen. His wife used to deliver drugs to the policemen as per the “orders and demand” received from her husband inside jail.

Gurpreet Singh was deputed as head constable at Ludhiana Central Jail while Dharminder Singh was on duty to take the inmates for court hearings.

Advertising

Gurpreet Singh used to go to court complex with inmates illegally and supply drugs to them in bakshish-khaana (lockup).

The inspector added that Anju Bharti confessed that her husband used to call her from jail and instruct her to procure and deliver the drugs and then she would visit the court complex to handover the contraband drugs to both policemen.

An FIR under the sections 20, 21, 27-A, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against the accused at STF police station, Mohali. STF has also booked Babbu Bharti and he will be brought on production warrant from jail for questioning.

In a similar racket, the STF on October 13 had arrested a person with 1.60 kg heroin. The STF had arrested an auto driver Sukhbir Singh who allegedly worked for Malkit Singh, lodged in Ludhiana Central Jail, for drug peddling. STF AIG Snehdeep Sharma had stated that the accused Malkit Singh had a mobile phone inside the jail and was running the drug peddling racket from there.