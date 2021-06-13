Punjab: State records less than 1000 cases for first time in 90 days; sees 56 new Covid deaths

As the number of active COVID cases coming down-- just two bed occupied from the 20 beded COVID Care Center set up by Kulwant Heart care Center at Lord Mahavira Hospital in Ludhiana. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

The daily Covid case count in Punjab on Saturday dropped below the 1,000-mark for the first time in three months, the state health bulletin said, with all districts recording less than 100 new cases. The positivity rate of Punjab further slipped to 1.78 per cent, the health bulletin added.

Punjab on Saturday recorded 979 fresh Covid cases and 56 deaths, the health bulletin said. Before this, the last time the state had recorded less than 1000 cases was on March 3, this year when there were 778 cases as the second wave was starting to sweep through the state. The count had shot up the very next day, settling at 1074 cases. The peak of 9100 cases in a day was reached on May 8.

With 56 more deaths, the state’s Covid toll reached 15503 on Saturday. The total number of confirmed positive cases in the state, as of Saturday, was 586,847, of which 14,064 were active. A total of 195 patients are on ventilator support and 2659 on oxygen support.

On Saturday, the highest number of Covid-related fatalities — six — were reported from Amritsar. The highest fresh cases too were reported from Amritsar (99), followed by Ludhiana (92), Jalandhar (91), Bathinda (79), and Hoshiarpur (75).

In one of the highest daily vaccination numbers achieved, the state on Saturday managed to inoculate a total of 96620 people (both dose 1 and dose 2 combined) against Covid-19.

A total of 419 cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) have been reported in Punjab till Saturday, of which 50 have died succumbed so far, the bulletin stated.