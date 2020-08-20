Punjab State Rakhi Bumper Lottery Result 2020: First prize is worth Rs 1.5 crore!

The results once declared will be available on the official website. (Representational)

Punjab State Rakhi Bumper Lottery Result 2020: The Punjab State Lottery department will on Thursday announce the results of Punjab Bumper Lohri Lottery 2020. The first prize of Rs 1.5 crore is guaranteed from the sold ticket. The second prize is Rs 10 lakh and the third and fourth prizes are Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 50,000 respectively. The results once declared will be available on the official website punjabstatelotteries.gov.in.

While only one person will get the first prize, the second prize will be given to five people. and the third, fourth and fifth prizes (20,000) each will be given to 20 people. Also, 400 people will get the sixth prize (Rs 5,000), 4,400 will get 7th (Rs 1,000), and 1 lakh people will get the 8th prize (Rs 250). A total of Rs 5.78 crore will be given as prizes today.

This bumper lottery is also known as Punjab state New Year bumper lottery. The Punjab State Lottery ticket costs Rs 290 including extra charges for postal and packaging charges.

