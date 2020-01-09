Punjab: Former DGP, Secy among 8 applicants for chairperson post of state police complaints authority

Punjab Police (File Photo) Punjab Police (File Photo)

Former IAS officer Vineet Chawdhry, who retired as Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary, and former IPS officer Sukhdev Singh Sidhu, who retired as Uttar Pradesh DGP, are among eight retired IAS and IPS officers who have applied for the post of chairperson of State Police Complaints Authority to be constituted in Punjab to look into complaints against policemen. The last date for submission of application was December 31.

As per the advertisement given by the Punjab government, “The chairperson of the State Police Complaints Authority shall be a person, who is a retired civil services officer not below the rank of chief secretary of the state government or a secretary to the Government of India or a retired Director General of Police of the state government.”

“Chief secretaries are in states only. It (advertisement) does not say Chief Secretary from Punjab. Had this been the case, they would have specifically written retired chief secretary rank officer from Punjab and not from the state,” said Chawdhry when contacted. He added, “That is what my understanding is. I could be wrong but I have read the advertisement and submitted an application.

The advertisement did not specify anything other than the essential qualification. What the remuneration would be whether it is remuneration free.” Sidhu said, “Anyone can submit an application. They will call only those applicants who will fit into the eligibility criteria.

IPS is an all India Service. (Former Punjab DGP late) KPS Gill was also not of Punjab cadre. Police working throughout India is same whether the experience is of here or of some other place.”

Others who have applied for the post are former IAS officer of Punjab cadre N S Kalsi who retired as Additional Chief Secretary (Home) in June this year, retired IAS officer of Punjab Cadre G Vajralingam and retired DGP rank officers of Punjab cadre Rajinder Singh, Satish Kumar Sharma and Jasminder Singh.

Retired IPS officer Gurjot Singh Malhi who served as Commissioner of Security (Civil Aviation) in Delhi from September 20, 2010 to October 31, 2012 in the rank of secretary to Union government has also applied for the post of chairperson.

Kalsi is considered to be among the front-runners for the post. A person appointed as chairperson of the State Police Complaint Authority shall have a tenure of three years or till he attains the age of 70, whichever is earlier.

The State Police Complaint Authority will have two members in addition to the chairperson. The eligibility criteria for members included civil service officer who retired not below the rank of principal secretary, a police officer who retired not below the rank of Additional DGP (ADGP) or persons belonging to the state of Punjab with repute and contribution in the field of academia, social work, public affairs or law.

Over a dozen applicants have applied for the post of member. Satish Kumar Sharma, Jasminder Singh and G Vajralingam who applied for the post of chairperson, also submitted separate applications for the post of member. Retired IAS officer Tilak Raj Sarangal, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) spokesperson Savita Sisodia, who is an advocate and some retired district and session judges are among the applicants for the post of member.

Apart from State Police Complaint Authority, applications were also sought for post of chairperson and two members each for Divisional Police Complaints Authority at Patiala, Ferozepur, Faridkot, Jalandhar and Ropar. For Divisional Police Complaints Authority Chairperson, a person retired not below the rank of secretary in Punjab government or not below the rank of DIG were eligible.

A police officer not below the rank of retired SSP of the state government or persons belonging to the State of Punjab with repute and contribution in the field of academia, social work, public affairs or law were eligible to apply.

Some of the applicants who applied for the post of member in State Police Complaints Authority have also submitted separate applications each for the post of chairperson of Divisional Police Complaints Authority.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App