Punjab stares at deficit rainfall despite monsoon floods

Even though it received days of very heavy rainfall that triggered floods in several districts of the state, Punjab is staring at overall rain deficit as the monsoon season draws to a close. In Punjab, four months (June to September) are the monsoon period months. During these months, barring July, rain was below normal in the rest.

Advertising

Around 490 mm rain is considered to be the normal monsoon rain the state in these four months.

The data sourced from the Indian Meteorological Department, Chandigarh Office, Punjab has received 411 mm rainfall from June to September 24 (cumulative rain) against the required normal rainfall of 457.6 mm during this period, which is 10 per cent below the target till date.

According to month-wise details. in June Punjab’s rainfall record was 25 mm against the required 50.4 mm for that month which was 50 per cent below normal. In July, total the cumulative (June and July) rain was recorded at 220.4 mm against 226.5 mm rain required, but the individual monthly rain in July was surplus at 195 mm rain, which was 21 mm more than the normal required 174 mm. In August, 160 mm rain was needed, but only 148 mm was received and till September 24) 71 mm rain was needed, but only 43 mm has been received till date.

Advertising

Out of 22 districts of Punjab where over 29 lakh hectares is under rice cultivation, 12 districts have witnessed deficit rain, which included 50 per cent less rain in Ferozpur, followed by 38 per cent less in Hoshiarpur, 36 per cent deficit in Amritsar, 35 per cent less rainfall in Sangrur and 32 per cent less in Jalandhar.

Apart from this Moga, Mansa, Barnanal, Fatehgarh Sahib, Mohali, Faridkot and Tarn Taran districts too face deficit rainfall at the rate of 30 per cent, 26 per cent, 25 per cent, 14 per cent, 13 per cent and 6 per cent, respectively.

In Punjab, Kapurthala district recorded highest 121 per cent surplus rain followed by Patiala (34 per cent), Mukatsar (26 per cent), Bathinda (21 per cent) and Ludhiana (10 per cent).

Meanwhile in neighbouring Haryana and in Chandigarh too, which is joint capital of both states, deficit rain was recorded. In Haryana 248.2 mm rain has come against normal required of 439.4 mm which is 44 per cent less and in Chandigarh 26 per cent less rain has been recorded during this monsoon.

In Haryana, where also huge area is under rice cultivation, all the 21 districts have witnessed deficit to scanty rainfall with Rohtak topping the chart where 72 per cent less rain was recorded.

Apart from this, other rain defict districts are Panchkula (66 per cent less), Panipat and Fatehabad (62 per cent defict each), Jhajjar (57 per cent less),Sonepat (56 per cent less), Jind (51 per cent less), Kaithal (50 per cent less), Mahendergarh (49 per cent less), Hisar (48 per cent less), Mewat (47 per cent less), Bhiwani (46 per cent less), Gurgaon (44 per cent less), Ambala (31 per cent less). Kurkshetra, Karnal, Rewari and Yamuna Nagar too have received 19 to 26 per cent less rain.

Director, Indian Met Department, Chandigarh office, Surinder Pal said that monsoon season is almost about to end and now there is a prediction of rain on September 29.

Meanwhile, the level of Bhakra and Pong dams is at 1674 and 1386 feet, respectively, which are below six feet and four feet from their maximum filling capacity, respectively.

Monsoon wrap

10% Rain deficit in Punjab

44% in Haryana

26% in Chandigarh

(*Till September 24)

Stubble burning starts in Punjab

With the beginning of harvesting (early variety of basmati rice Pusa 1509) in Majha region, the incidents of stubble burning have started taking place as 117 stubble burning cases were recorded by Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC) through satellite on September 23 and September 24 with maximum in Amritsar where 79 cases were recorded, including 42 cases Monday and 37 Tuesday.

Also, 22 cases were reported from Tarn Taran district in past two days. As such farmers of these districts are freeing their fields by burning stubble immediately after harvesting to sow potato and matar (green peas) crops which are sown during the same period. Agriculture experts said that farmers must stop this menace as with this the pollution level will rise manifold in the state.