Punjab skids to 11th position in Covid testing per million

People wait their turn outside a Covid-19 testing centre at Civil Hospital, Ludhiana, on Wednesday. (Express photo: Gurmeet Singh)

Punjab has slipped a place in terms of Covid testing per million as Jharkhand has pushed the state from 10th position to 11th position.

On October 21, as per the official daily status report of the Punjab government, Jharkhand surpassed Punjab with 80,757 tests per million as compared to 79,738 by Punjab.

The nine other states with maximum testing per million of population are Gujarat (81,361), Haryana, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi (2,07,127), in ascending order, as per the report.

Between April 10 and October 21, Punjab enhanced the testing to more than 1,126 times. Jharkhand has had a corresponding increase of 2,229.9 times.

Punjab’s nodal officer for Covid-19 Dr Rajesh Bhaskar said, “In Punjab, the predominating testing is based on RT-PCR as compared to rapid antigen testing. Around 55 to 56 per cent of testing is based on RT-PCR.”

Around two months ago, Jharkhand was placed at 18th position with 14,152 tests as compared to nearly 28,000 by Punjab.

Although Punjab has 4,323 cases of infection per million population, as compared to national average of 5,661, as per the report, Punjab is among the top five states having recorded maximum Covid deaths per million of population, more than the national average. The figures for Maharashtra were 347 deaths, followed by Delhi (305), Karnataka (162), Tamil Nadu (142) and Punjab (135 deaths). The national average was 87 Covid deaths per million of population.

The case fatality rate (CFR) continues to be the highest in Punjab (3.1 per cent), followed by Maharashtra (2.6 per cent) and Gujarat (2.2 per cent). The national average CFR is 1.5 per cent.

Punjab records 23 more deaths, 481 new cases

On Friday, Punjab reported 23 more deaths, driving up the total count of Covid deaths to 4,095. There were 481 new cases, taking the total tally of persons testing for Covid infection to 1,30,157, breaching the 1.3 lakh mark. As per official media bulletin, there were 4,327 active cases of infection, 110 on oxygen support and 27 on ventilator support. As many as 1,21,735 patients have been discharged.

Compiling database of healthcare workers

Punjab Secretary Health-cum-Mission Director National Health Mission Kumar Rahul in a letter to all deputy commissioners and civil surgeons across the state on October 20 stated that all districts need to ensure that every facility within the district fills up details of all healthcare workers (HCWs) associated with it in a standard template at web link https:/hmis.nhp.gov.in/#!/ & submit it back to the district.

Referring to an October 16 correspondence by Union Health Ministry secretary Rajesh Bhushan which said that Union Health Ministry was in the process of “preparing a database of HCWs of Govt. & Private facilities, who may be prioritized for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine once it is available”, Rahul wrote that after receiving the complete datasets from the facilities, the districts will upload the templates on COVID-19 Vaccination Beneficiary Management System (CVBMS), for which guidelines will be shared later.

“You are requested to direct all facility Incharge i.e. both Govt & Private to submit the data, with immediate effect. If required, additional staff may also be engaged using the funds available under the Emergency Response COVID-19 package. Please ensure completeness, quality & authentication of the HCWs data,” he wrote.

