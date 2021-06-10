Punjab: Six booked for extorting money from rape accused

The accused have not been arrested yet.

Sohana police booked six persons, including a woman, for allegedly extorting money from man by falsely implicating him in an alleged rape case. The accused have not been arrested yet.

Those booked were identified as Vikram, Dharampal Saharan, Dilip Bishnoi, Rajinder Sihag and Sudhir Godara. A woman, who was a complainant in the rape case, was also booked.

The complainant in the case told the police that her husband was booked in a rape case at Sohana police station in March this year.

“The six persons had conspired to implicate him in a rape case to extort money from him,” the complainant said.

The accused were booked under sections 384 (extortion), 389 (Putting person in fear of accusation of offence, in order to commit extortion) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy).