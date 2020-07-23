Punjab shooting guidelines put cap on 50 people at venue

The CM had on Wednesday asked Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan to formulate clear guidelines in response to the request from a delegation of the film/music industry. The CM had on Wednesday asked Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan to formulate clear guidelines in response to the request from a delegation of the film/music industry.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday approved detailed guidelines for shooting of films/music videos during Unlock-2 in the state, with restriction of 50 people at the shooting venue, along with strict adherence to other Covid safety protocols.

The CM had on Wednesday asked Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan to formulate clear guidelines in response to the request from a delegation of the film/music industry, which approached the state government to seek permission for shooting of films/music videos, with necessary clarifications and directions to be issued in this regard to the district authorities.

After approval by the CM, Special Chief Secretary (Home) Satish Chandra issued comprehensive guidelines granting permission to shoot films/music videos in the state, subject to certain conditions. The applications for grant of permission for shooting of films/music videos would need to be submitted to the Deputy Commissioner giving full details of the location, number of days and timings for which such permission is sought, as per the conditions.

The Deputy Commissioner would, after consulting the police authorities, grant the permission which would be endorsed by the Commissioner of Police/SSP.

The guidelines stipulate that the duration of shooting should be restricted to minimum possible time and not more than 50 people should be present. Shooting would commence only after all the people involved are thermally scanned and found asymptomatic.

The shooting venue should have sanitizers or soap and water and the members present should frequently wash their hands. Wearing of masks for all would be essential except for the ones who are in front of the camera. Social distance will have to be maintained except for the ones who are being filmed.

