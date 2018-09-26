Punjab: Shiv Sena (Hind) leader attacked inside Ropar jail

The jail authorities have claimed that Sharma received minor injuries and was soon discharged post the treatment. (Representational image) The jail authorities have claimed that Sharma received minor injuries and was soon discharged post the treatment. (Representational image)

The controversial All India Shiv Sena (Hind) president, Nishant Sharma, was attacked on Tuesday morning inside the Ropar jail, where he is serving a four-year sentence in a case of fraud.

The Ropar police have initiated investigation and registered a case against three people, including Ramandeep Singh Canadian alias Bagga, who has previously been accused in the killings of some Hindu leaders belonging from the state.

Ropar Senior Superintendent of Police, Swapan Sharma, also confirmed that the accused had been booked under section 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (assault), and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indial Penal Code.

Sharma said Ramandeep Singh, accompanied by Iqbalpreet Singh and Bahadur Singh, entered his barrack by breaking the lock and attacked him with a brick and a sharp-edged weapon thereafter.

“It was around 5.30 am when they entered my barrack and attacked me. I raised an alarm following which the guards saved me”, Sharma said outside the Ropar Civil Hospital, where he was taken for treatment.

The jail authorities have claimed that Sharma received minor injuries and was soon discharged post the treatment. He was also later shifted to the Pathankot jail.

