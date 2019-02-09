Punjab: Seven year-old mauled to death by stray dogs

A seven-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in Dhurkot Ransih village in Nihal Singh Wala division of Moga district on Saturday. The boy had gone out to fly kite when the incident occurred.

A woman saw the boy’s body being dragged by dogs and informed other villagers. By the time villagers reached the spot, the boy had already died.

The seven-year-old was identified as Harman (7) and was a student of class II. He was the younger one among two brothers.

Mohinder Singh, a village resident said that the boy was attacked by a pack of dogs who ate him away mercilessly. Organs of the boy were also missing when the body was recovered.

Angered by the incident, the villagers allege that despite repeated complaints, no action was taken by authorities to control stray dog menace in the area. They demanded that parents of boy be given monetary help by the government.