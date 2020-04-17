Punjab sets up experts panel for better clinical management, check mortality rate

Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said the state would set an example for others to follow in fighting the outbreak. (File) Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said the state would set an example for others to follow in fighting the outbreak. (File)

HAVING RECORDED more COVID-19 deaths than the national average, Punjab has set up a committee of experts for better clinical management of patients and checking the mortality rate. The committee will support treating doctors in taking decisions while managing patients.

State Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said regular webinars are being conducted for doctors involved in treatment of COVID-19 patients to bring them up to date regarding the latest treatment guidelines. He said the state would set an example for others to follow in fighting the outbreak.

Sidhu said that in the four districts declared as hotspots — Mohali, Nawanshahar, Jalandhar and Pathankot — health workers on the frontline are constantly working on a war footing to trace the contacts of affected people, which is the only way to curb the spread of this highly contagious disease. He said Punjab was still in the second stage of the pandemic.

“As of today, we have one of the foremost examples of Nawanshahar, where the state government has successfully broken the chain of coronavirus and the number of patients froze at 19 on March 26. Of the 19 patients, 17 patients have been cured,” said the health minister.

Speaking about the containment plan, he said wherever there are clusters, the area within a radius of 3 km is sealed. Surveillance is done to search for symptomatic persons and testing is conducted. If anyone tests positive for COVID-19, they are immediately rushed to isolation centers. All essentials are provided at the doorstep.

He said a similar strategy was being implemented in 24 hotspots of nine districts identified by the state government, while special attention is being paid to Mohali and Jalandhar where till date, a higher number of cases have been reported. Besides taking samples of contacts, 1,000 rapid test kits have been given to both districts.

Highlighting the preparedness of state government, Sidhu said nearly 5,186 isolation beds have been identified in government and private health facilities with around 480 ventilators and 1,101 ICU beds available for the same.

