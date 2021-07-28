Punjab sees zero Covid-related fatalities — first since June 10 last year

Health workers take swab sample for COVID-19 testing under a tree near Sarabha Nagar Market in Ludhiana. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

For the first time this year, Punjab recorded zero Covid-related fatalities, the state health bulletin said on Tuesday.

The last time Punjab had officially recorded zero Covid deaths was on June 10 last year, even before the first Covid wave had peaked.

The state’s case fatality rate (CFR), however, continued to remain a worry on Tuesday, being noted at 2.71 per cent, the country’s highest. Punjab’s CFR was followed by Uttarakhand (2.2 per cent) and Maharashtra (2.1 per cent). The national CFR stands at 1.34 per cent.

Case fatality rate is the proportion of people who die from the disease among all individuals diagnosed with the disease over a certain period of time

In the first wave, the highest daily Covid toll in Punjab was 106 deaths, which had been reported on September 2 last year. This year, during the second wave, the highest single-day toll breached 200-mark, and the highest number of single-day deaths was recorded at 231 on May 18.

From April 27 this year to May 31, over 5900 persons died in Punjab due to Covid, which is nearly 36 per cent of the total Covid deaths (16281) reported from the state since the pandemic started last year. For 35 days in a row (April 27-May 31) this year, Punjab recorded over 100 Covid deaths daily during the peak of the second wave.

Dr Rajesh Bhaskar, nodal officer, Covid-19 Punjab said, “On June 10, 2020, that state had recorded zero Covid fatalities. After the first and second wave peaks, it is for the first time today (Tuesday) that zero Covid fatalities have again been recorded.”

He added, “Punjab’s CFR continues to be the highest in the country at 2.7 per cent because since pandemic started, we have reported each and every Covid death honestly. Other states are updating their Covid tallies now after having underreported the figures earlier. In Punjab, since the very beginning, we have been honest in reporting and counting each Covid death.”

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Punjab also received a fresh supply of 1.04 lakh doses of Covishield vaccines, a health official said.

The state during the last 24 hours, recorded 45 fresh Covid cases, as per the health bulletin. Of the total 598,882 positive cases recorded in Punjab so far, 583 are currently active. At least 75 patients are on oxygen support and 12 are on ventilator support.

All districts except Ludhiana (six) recorded less than five Covid cases on Tuesday as the state’s overall positivity rate further dipped to 0.13 per cent. A total of 35100 tests were conducted during the day. Six districts — Fazilka, Faridkot, Mansa, Patiala, SBS Nagar, and Ropar — recorded zero fresh cases.

A total of 14,673 doses (dose 1 and dose 2 combined) of Covid vaccine were administered in Punjab on Tuesday.

A total of 667 cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) have been reported in Punjab to date, and at least 51 have succumbed to the disease, the state health bulletin further added.