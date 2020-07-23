Punjab sees 6 more deaths, record one-day jump of 414 COVID-19 cases

People wait their turn outside a Covid-19 testing centre at Civil Hospital, Ludhiana, on Wednesday. (Express photo: Gurmeet Singh) People wait their turn outside a Covid-19 testing centre at Civil Hospital, Ludhiana, on Wednesday. (Express photo: Gurmeet Singh)

Punjab on Wednesday recorded 414 novel coronavirus cases, its largest single-day spike in infections, bringing the tally to 11,301, according to official medical bulletin. Earlier, the state had witnessed the biggest single-day jump of 411 cases on July 20.

Six more people succumbed to Covid-19, pushing the death toll to 269. The fatalities were reported from Jalandhar (men aged 74 and 78), Ludhiana (70-year-man), Patiala (62-year-man), Gurdaspur (80-year-man) and Hoshiarpur (52-year-man).

As per the bullletin, Hoshiarpur reported maximum new cases (81), followed by Ludhiana (73) and Patiala (50). Jalandhar reported 41 new cases, Mohali 30 and Fazilka 25. Ludhiana breached the 2,000 mark, with district tally reaching 2059 Wednesday.

Three policemen from Ludhiana rural police tested positive. They include a 49-year old assistant sub-inspector from Sadar Raikot police station, a 29-year old constable posted as gunman of DSP (Raikot) and a 47-year old home guard also posted in Raikot division. A 48-year old assistant sub-inspector posted with Ludhiana crime branch also tested positive. Two employees of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) also tested positive following which the campus has been closed till July 24.

Jalandhar Additional District and Sessions Judge Shatin Goyal was among those who tested positive from the district. He had come in contact with over a half dozen persons in his office in the past couple of days. All his staff members have been asked to go for home quarantine and get tested for Covid-19. In his absence, Additional District and Sessions Judge Varun Nagpal will hear the cases in his court.

According to the bulletin, 7641 patients have been discharged and there are 3391 active cases, 74 of them on oxygen support and twelve on ventilator support.

