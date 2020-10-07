Punjab School education department announces dates for Talent search Examination

(Representational image)

The Punjab school education department Wednesday announced that the State Level Talent Search Examination (Stage-1) will be held on December 13.

According to a spokesperson, the class 10 students can take this exam. Those applying from SC, ST and physically challenged categories should have obtained 55 per cent marks and other categories 70 per cent marks in class 9.

NCERT will give nearly 2,000 scholarships to the students who clear the Stage-II examination. The students of classes 11 and 12 will get Rs 1,250 per month as scholarship, while Rs 2,000 per month will be given to the graduation and post graduation students. Students of other classes will get scholarships according to UGC rules. The reservation for this scholarship will be as per the reservation policy of the Central Government.

The applications for this examination can be filled from October 8 and the last date will be November 2. The admit cards can be downloaded on December 1. There will be 200 multiple-choice questions, each carrying one mark. This paper will be in English and Punjabi mediums.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd