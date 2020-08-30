Punjab scholarship scam: AAP demands HC monitored CBI probe

Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema said that the Congress government has been trying to save a corrupt minister. (Express File Photo: Jasbir Malhi)

Terming the decision of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to handover the investigation into Post Matric Scholarship Scheme for SCs to the Chief Secretary as a move to give clean chit to his minister, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Sunday demanded a probe by the CBI under the supervision of a High Court judge.

In a statement, Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema said that the Congress government has been trying to save a corrupt minister and the process of getting a clean chit from the Chief Secretary has started.

“This is a double deception with Punjab, especially with several Dalit students whose bright future has been scuttled by this corrupt gang in conjunction with education mafia. How can a chief secretary conduct unbiased investigation against a sitting cabinet minister? It is a futile exercise aimed at diverting the attention of the public and Aam Aadmi Party categorically rejects it,” he said.

Amid an uproar over alleged scam in the scholarship scheme, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday said he has directed Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan to conduct a thorough probe into the case to take it to a logical conclusion.

It has been alleged that part of funds under the scheme have been either allegedly embezzled or distributed in arbitrary manner by the state’s Directorate of Social Justice. In a report submitted to the Chief Secretary on August 21, Additional Chief Secretary, Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities, Kripa Shankar Saroj had alleged Cabinet Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot’s involvement in the scam.

Cheema said that if the Chief Minister does not trust the detailed investigation done by one of his Additional Chief Secretaries with documentary evidence, then the probe should have been handed over to the CBI or any central agency under the supervision of sitting judge of the High Court.

“Due to reasons best known to him, instead of sending Dharamsot to jail, the CM wants to retain him in the Cabinet despite of the fact that many senior Congress leaders are demanding to sack him. Actually the matter is directly related to the Dalit class and the attitude of the Raja-Maharajas towards the poor, Dalits and common people has been negative for centuries,” Cheema said.

Taking a dig at CM for calling the AAP a ‘rouge party’, Cheema said that his party will go to any extent to protect the interests of the people of Punjab as well as the country and it does not need any certificate from a “mendacious king like Amarinder Singh”.

