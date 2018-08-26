Punjab: Sarpanch booked for human trafficking, culpable homicide

Kulwinder Singh Babbal, sarpanch of village Ballah, was also a a Congress ticket aspirant from Bholath during the last Assembly elections. Kulwinder Singh Babbal, sarpanch of village Ballah, was also a a Congress ticket aspirant from Bholath during the last Assembly elections.

The Kapurthala police have booked a village sarpanch on the charges of human trafficking and culpable homicide following a complaint that a youth he promised to send to the US had died of hunger in the jungles of Mexico. Kulwinder Singh Babbal, sarpanch of village Ballah, was also a a Congress ticket aspirant from Bholath during the last Assembly elections.

The case against Babbal was registered on the complaint of one Sukhwinder Singh alias Sukha, a resident Begowal town, who told the police that he had promised to send his son Davinderpal Singh to the US and asked for Rs 24 lakh, which was paid to him in two instalments. According to the police complaint, Babbal told Sukha that his son would first reach Greece and then be taken to the US on a direct flight from Italy. However, Sukha later learnt his son was taken from Greece to Spain and then to Mexico. On July 6, he spoke to his son, who told him he would now reach Mexico and go from there to the US. After this, there was no contact with the family.

Sukha further told the police that he approached Babbal several times for information about his son but received none. Recently, he got to know from his brother, who is settled in US, that his son had died in the jungles of Mexico due to hunger after the agents left him and others while asking them to enter the US. Bholath DSP Davinder Singh Sandhu said police teams had been dispatched to nab Babbal.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App