Punjab: Two-year-old stuck in borewell for 110 hours pulled out, rushed to hospital

Stuck in an over 150-foot deep borewell for 110 hours, a two-year-old infant was rescued Tuesday morning in Sangrur district. Fatehveer Singh was rushed to hospital after the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) pulled him out of the abandoned borewell. Details about the condition of the child are yet to be released.

“Fatehveer has been pulled out of the borewell and he is being taken to hospital in an ambulance,” Sangrur Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori was quoted as saying by PTI. Rescued at around 5.30 am, a team of doctors had been stationed at the site of the accident to provide medical assistance to Fatehveer.

NDRF had made a vertical shaft of reinforced cement concrete (RCC) pipes of 36-inch diameter and dug parallel to the pit Fatehveer fell into, reaching the required depth on Sunday itself. On Monday, NDRF rescue personnel made several attempts to reach the child but were unsuccessful due to the presence of two to three parallel bores close-by.

Fatehveer fell into the unused borewell in his father’s field near their house at around 4.00 pm Thursday. The opening of the borewell, which had not been taken in use since 1991, was covered with a jute bag and the boy accidentally stepped on it. His mother tried to rescue him but failed.

The borewell was dug by Fatehveer’s family in 1984. They used to draw water from it to irrigate the fields. It was last used in 1991.