Punjab minister presents budget amid verbal spat between SAD MLAs and Navjot Singh Sidhu

Punjab Finance minister Manpreet Badal was forced to cut short his Budget presentation in the legislative Assembly Monday due to protests by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders over the Pulwama attack. SAD MLAs trooped into the Well of the House demanding the resignation of Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who had remarked that a country (Pakistan) can’t be blamed for the actions of a few individuals.

The House was briefly adjourned at around 12.30 pm as sloganeering continued and the Speaker ordered Marshalls to escort SAD and BJP members out of the House. Congress leaders, meanwhile, gathered around Sidhu in support and at one point, had to physically restrain him from going after SAD MLA Bikram Singh Majithia.

Speaker adjourns house and names Akali-BJP MLAs for disrupting house. Navjot Sidhu physically restrained by Cong MLAs as he tried to follow Majithia out of house.@IndianExpress — Man Aman Singh Chhina (@manaman_chhina) February 18, 2019

Ahead of the session, SAD MLAs set ablaze photographs of Sidhu with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Pakistan flag.

Speaking to reporters outside the House Monday, Sidhu said: “I stick to my stand. We must eliminate the root cause of terrorism. Terrorism destroys peace and divides the country. Those who committed this grave offence must be brought to justice. The punishment must act as a deterrent for generations.

“Who freed Azhar in 1990? Whose responsibility is it now? Our fight is with them. We want to ask why can’t there be a permanent solution, why are soldiers dying?” he added.

Punjab Budget announcement

Manpreet Badal announced that during the current fiscal, the GSDP of the state has increased from Rs 4,70,137 crore in the last fiscal to Rs 5,18,291 crore. Per capita income in the state has also increased from Rs 1.4 lakh in 2017-18 to Rs 1.5 lakh in the current fiscal — this is 22.06 per cent higher than the national average of Rs 1.2 lakh.

The state’s revenue receipts are estimated to rise from Rs 70,399 crore in the current fiscal to Rs 78,510 crore in the next fiscal. Punjab’s tax revenue is pegged to grow at 15.06 per cent.

The total expenditure is projected to increase to Rs 1,58,493 crore in 2019-20, while total outstanding debt as on March 31, 2019, is projected at Rs 2,12,276 crore.

The government said crop burning incidents have been reduced by 12.4 per cent. It has proposed Rs 375 crore for stubble management, Rs 3,000 crore towards farm loan waiver and Rs 8,969 crore for power subsidy to farmers. Further, Rs 1,513 crore has been allocated for subsidised power to industry.

The government has also promised allocated Rs 300 crore for the 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak.

Rs 5 crore has been allocated to mark the centenary year of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Rs 1,228 crore is earmarked for education, socio-economic and other development programmes for SCs.