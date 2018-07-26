Punjab: SAD, BJP protest against Mayor, lock gate of Ludhiana MC building

SAD, BJP workers stage a protest at the entrance of MC office in Ludhiana Wednesday. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh) SAD, BJP workers stage a protest at the entrance of MC office in Ludhiana Wednesday. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Protesting against Congress-led MC and ‘dummy mayor’, the opposition SAD-BJP leaders and workers locked the gate of Ludhiana Municipal Corporation headquarters (Zone-A office) near Mata Rani Chowk Wednesday. Heavy police force was deployed to stop the protesters but they managed to reach entrance of the building and tied the gate with a chain and rope.

SAD-BJP leaders also raised slogans against CM Captain Amarinder Singh, Local Bodies Minister Navjot Sidhu and Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu. The protesters said that Congress led MC has failed to address civic problems being faced by the people in Ludhiana city including waterlogging, potholed roads, road cave-in among others. They also blamed Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu for failing to take any major decision to solve problems in city.

SAD leaders mocked Sandhu as a ‘dummy mayor’ who was ‘remote controlled’ by local Congress MLAs. Protesters also got placards with slogans written on it against Mayor like ‘Chaabi Wala Mayor Nahi Chalega’. SAD district president Ranjit Singh Dhillon said: “Congress led MC has failed to redress problems of people. City mayor is powerless and has no experience to take any major decision for people. He is being instructed from above. He is following instructions of some Congress MLAs who want all power for themselves.”

“They should close MC if this is the way it has to be run,” he said. BJP district president Ravinder Arora said that one should compare performance of Ludhiana MC under SAD-BJP for ten years and past four months under Congress now.

Meanwhile, visitors at MC office were a harried lot Wednesday as protest continued from 8 am till noon.

Later, addressing a press conference, Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu said: “We cannot correct their wrongdoings of ten years in four months. They are responsible for the mess of ten years.”

