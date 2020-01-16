Punjab: SAD, BJP, AAP MLAs walkout of Assembly over ‘non-fulfilment’ of promises by Congress govt

SAD, BJP MLAs staged a protest outside Punjab Assembly SAD, BJP MLAs staged a protest outside Punjab Assembly

On the opening day of the special two-day session of the Punjab Assembly, members of the Aam Aadmi Party, BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal Thursday staged a walkout over the ‘non-fulfillment’ of promises made by the Congress government.

Cornering the Captain Amarinder Singh-led Congress government, the SAD and BJP MLAs repeatedly attempted to disrupt proceedings during Governor VP Singh’s address in the House. The MLAs led by Bikram Majithia also carried rattles to the House and waved them as the Governor was listing the achievements of the Amarinder government. They also shouted slogans and raised placards.

#Punjab | Before the start of session, Akalis led by Bikram Majithia protested outside the Assembly questioning Amarinder government on fulfilment of pre-poll promises pic.twitter.com/ZpgqbS8vsT — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) January 16, 2020

“They promised Rs 10 lakh for the families of farmers suicide victims. The govt promised a job for the member of the victim’s family but no promise was fulfilled. The manifesto promised ghee with atta dal. That promise too has not been fulfilled,” Majithia tod reporters outside the assembly.

Three rebel MLAs of AAP, however, did not take part in the protest and continued to sit in the Assembly. Unfazed by protests, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh focused on the Governor’s speech. Rebel SAD MLA Parminder Dhindsa did not attend the proceedings.

