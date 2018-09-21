Punjab rural polls: Re-polling at 21 Muktsar booths today; cops probe charges against Sukhbir Singh Badal

A sealed room in Ludhiana where ballot boxes are kept. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh) A sealed room in Ludhiana where ballot boxes are kept. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

A day after lodging an FIR against SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and 100 unidentified persons on charges of allegedly thrashing one Jatinderpal Singh — brother of Congress candidate at Mandi Killianwali, Muktsar — SSP Manjit Singh Dhessi said that arrests will be made after investigating the matter thoroughly. Meanwhile, re-polling at 21 booths in Muktsar will take place Friday.

The SSP said,”We lodged the FIR on the basis of the complaint given to us by Jatinderpal Singh, the matter is being investigated and after looking at all the evidences, we will further take action on the persons booked in the FIR.” Sukhbir has been charged with allegedly instigating his workers for thrashing Jatinderpal Singh.

Meanwhile, SAD’s Gidderbaha constituency in-charge Dimpy Dhillon, who was arrested Wednesday afternoon along with his brother Sunny Dhillon on charges of booth capturing, was sent in judicial remand. This while SAD has been levelling the allegations of booth capturing against the Congress. SSP also said that the police had booked three persons who had come with pistol to Muktsar. They were arrested under the Arms Act, and were supporters of SAD candidate Manjinder Singh Bittu, he said. Bittu is son of Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh.

Meanwhile, ahead of re-poll at 21 booths in Muktsar, former CM Parkash Singh Badal said, ”I will be ready at 8 am tomorrow morning for visit to all the re-poll centres. Yesterday, many outsiders from Congress came and led to poll violence. Our supporters should not fear any such pressure. Next time, don’t tell me that our booth has been captured, fight with the persons who are doing it.” He added, ”Even Sukhbir has been booked, let them do it. Even I went to jail for public causes a number of times….I am available 24x 7 for the public, whenever you need me.”

