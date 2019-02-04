Punjab: Road show pitches for poppy cultivation

Pitching for poppy cultivation to fight the drug menace in Punjab, Team Insaaf, the NGO that spearheads the campaign, conducted a road show in Muktsar on Sunday.

Jagmeet Singh Jagga, president of Team Insaaf, said, “We have been raising this issue for six months. Our state is facing drug menace and youngsters are falling prey to synthetic drugs. Poppy husk can be an alternative that will be cheaper too. To get synthetic drugs, many addicts are committing crimes.”

Main speakers moved around on a mini truck while the supporters accompanied them on motorcycles. The team travelled along areas, including Bathinda road, bus stand road, Kotkapura Chowk and Masit Chowk.

Speakers said poppy crop takes less water and hence falling water table of Punjab can be saved. Also, poppy will fetch farmers a good yield worth not less than Rs 30 lakh an acre, said Ranjit Singh, a member of the NGO.