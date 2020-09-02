Punjab reports record 59 Covid-19 deaths

The previous highest single-day death figure was 56, reported on August 30. (Representational)

Punjab Tuesday reported maximum 59 deaths due to Covid-19 in a day, taking the overall fatalities in state to 1,512, while 1,522 new cases pushed the tally to 55,508.

Of the fresh deaths, the highest 13 were reported from Ludhiana followed by Jalandhar (8), Amritsar (7), Ferozepur (5), Patiala (5), Kapurthala (4), Fatehgarh Sahib (4), Bathinda (3), Faridkot (2), Barnala (2) and one each in Tarn Taran, Moga, Pathankot, Fazilka, Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur.

The new cases of infection were reported from Ludhiana (216), Mohali (211), Jalandhar (158), Patiala (120), Amritsar (111), Faridkot (110), Gurdaspur (104). These seven districts reported more than a hundred new infections Tuesday.

A total of 1,120 patients were discharged after recovering from the infection. So far, 38,147 people have recovered. There Are 15,849 active Covid-19 cases in the state. Seventy-seven critical patients are on ventilator support while 464 are on oxygen support.

The fresh infections include a sub-inspector, a constable and a woman constable from Ludhiana.

