Punjab reports 76 deaths, 2,441 new cases

WITH 76 more deaths and 2,441 new patients, the Covid curve in Punjab continued to show a rising trend Saturday. The total cases in the state have reached 77,057, while 2,288 deaths have been reported so far. Maximum deaths in the last 24 hours happened in Ludhiana (14), while 11 and 10 deaths were reported in Amritsar and Jalandhar respectively. Gurdaspur saw 7 deaths, followed by 5 each in Ropar and Hoshiarpur. Barnala and Kapurthala reported 4 deaths each, while 3 deaths happened in Fatehgarh Sahib. Sangrur reported 2 deaths while one death each was reported in Mohali, Muktsar, Moga, Pathankot and Tarantaran.

Maximum new patients were reported from Mohai (331) followed by Jalandhar (313), while Patiala reported 268 and Ludhiana 267 cases. A total of 257 patients tested positive in Amritsar. Other cities with over 100 cases were Bathinda (137), Gurdaspur (118) Hoshiarpur (110) and Pathankot (100).

On Saturday, 2077 patients were discharged. A total of 521 patients are on oxygen supply. while 82 on ventilator.

