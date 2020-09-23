Punjab reports 64 more deaths, toll nears 3K-mark

There were 2,123 new cases, taking the total tally of people infected with the contagion in the state to 1,03,464. (Representational)

The Covid death count in Punjab neared 3,000-mark with 64 more deaths driving up the total count to 2,990 in the state.



The districts which reported Covid deaths were Ludhiana (11), Jalandhar (nine), Gurdaspur (six), Ferozepur and Mansa (four each), Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Pathankot, Patiala, Ropar and Tarn Taran (three each), Fazilka, Moga and Muktsar (two each), Bathinda, Fatehgarh Sahib and Nawanshahr (one each).

Maximum new cases of infection were from Jalandhar (279), Mohali (237), Amritsar (230), Ludhiana (184), Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur (144 each), Fazilka (135), Patiala (126) and Kapurthala (91).

Eight policemen from Ludhiana city police tested positive.

Three Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) from Police Lines, an ASI posted as gunman with local Congress leader Gursimran Singh Mand, an ASI from Koomkalan police station, an ASI and a head constable posted with ACP (licensing) and an ASI from Daba police station tested positive.

Ludhiana has reported maximum Covid deaths (688), followed by Jalandhar (343), Amritsar (318), Patiala (298), Mohali (149), Sangrur (130), Kapurthala (125), Hoshiarpur (123), Gurdaspur (118) and Bathinda (92).

Ludhiana has also reported maximum cases of infection (16,780), followed by Jalandhar (11,925), Patiala (10,768), Mohali (9,375), Amritsar (8,911). Gurdaspur (5,323), Bathinda (5,202), Hoshiarpur (4,002), Ferozepur (3,461) and Sangrur (3,332).

There are 21,230 active cases of infection in the state, 458 on oxygen support and 72 on ventilator support. As many as 79,244 patients have been discharged after recovery.

