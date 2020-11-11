Punjab reports 491 cases, 20 deaths

Health Advisor to Punjab government and former chief of PGI Dr K K Talwar said there was no substantial data to link the fall in new cases to any probability of herd immunity. (File photo)

Punjab reported 491 new COVID cases and 20 deaths on Tuesday. With this, the total number of active COVID cases in the state went up to 5,038 and death toll rose to 4,358. A day after the low testing numbers were flagged by the Centre at a meeting with state health officials, the testing numbers for the past 24 hours went up to 23,165. Amritsar and Jalandhar reported death of five COVID patients each while Ludhiana reported three and Sangrur two deaths. Fatehgarh Sahib, Fazilka, Hoshiarpur, Muktsar and Pathankot districts reported one death each.

The maximum number of patients detected COVID positive on Tuesday were from Jalandhar (76), followed by Mohali (75) and Ludhiana (75). Moga district reported no COVID positive case while Nawanshahr reported only two.

Punjab allows opening of bars in hotels

The Punjab government on Tuesday allowed opening of bars in hotels, shopping malls and multiplexes outside containment zones.

As per the latest orders, the managements of such commercial establishments have been asked to ensure meticulous compliance with the SOPs issued by the health department from time to time.

Earlier, the state government has allowed the opening of hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services and shopping malls in areas outside containment zones in Punjab on June 8 with a stipulation that while liquor could be served in the restaurants and rooms of hotels as per licence of excise department, but the bars would have to be kept closed as per the previous guidelines.

