Punjab reports 38 deaths as daily case count crosses 2,500-mark

For the fourth consecutive day, Punjab added more than 2,000 new Covid-19 cases, as per the state bulletin on Saturday. The daily case count crossed 2,500-mark with 2,587 new cases and 38 fresh deaths.

This is the second Covid wave being witnessed in Punjab after the single-day highest count of 2,896 cases was reported on September 17, 2020.

With 38 fresh deaths as per Saturday’s bulletin, the toll in Punjab due to Covid reached 6,280. Among 38 deaths reported Saturday, 11 died in Jalandhar, four died in Amritsar and Hoshiarpur, three died in Gurdaspur, two each in Kapurthala, Ludhiana and Moga and one in Fazilka.

With 2,587 fresh coronavirus cases, the total number of infections reached 2,10,466. Currently there are 16,988 active cases in Punjab. Maximum fresh cases were recorded in Mohali (385), Jalandhar (380) and Ludhiana (329). While 25 patients continue to be critical and on ventilator support, 287 are on oxygen support.

The maximum active cases are in Jalandhar district (2,500), followed by SAS Nagar (2,115), Patiala (1,812), Hoshiarpur (1,768) and Ludhiana (1,765).