Punjab reports 25 deaths — most in a day since outbreak

Punjab Wednesday reported 25 Covid-19 deaths — the most in a single day since the outbreak — taking the toll to 361 even as 568 new positive cases pushed the infection tally to 14,946.

Ten deaths were reported from Jalandhar, nine from Ludhiana, three from Amritsar, two from Gurdaspur and one from Patiala.

Maximum 95 fresh cases were reported from Ludhiana, followed by 86 in Patiala, 77 in Amritsar, 45 in Jalandhar, 35 each in Gurdaspur and Barnala, 31 each in Fatehgarh Sahib and Mohali, and 30 in Sangrur. The other districts with new cases were Tarn Taran (21), Pathankot (15), Moga (13), Ropar (11), Faridkot and Fazilka (9 each), Muktsar and Kapurthala (7 each), Nawanshar (5), Ferozepur (4) and Bathinda and Hoshiarpur (1 each).

The fersh cases include 23 Ludhiana city police personnel. These include 16 from the office of Ludhiana police commissioner alone. Thirteen cops tested positive from the accounts branch of Ludhiana CP office, including eight assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) and five constables. Other cops who tested positive include an inspector (SHO division number 6 police station), a sub-inspector from CP office and one cop each from Tibba, Shimlapuri police stations and Kailash Chowk police post.In Moga also, two cops including an inspector (SHO) and a constable- both from Badhni Kalan police station tested positive.

CM’s political secy’s driver tests positive

The driver of Major Amardeep Singh (retd), the political secretary to Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, tested positive for Covid-19 Wednesday triggering panic in the CMO.

Major Amardeep, who had tested negative a few days ago, has given his sample again and quarantined himself. Sources close to him said he had not met the CM for last over a week.

The CM has been working from home ever since Covid outbreak. But he has been calling officers to his residence to assist him in the video-conferences.

