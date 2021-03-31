Punjab reports 2,452 new cases, 56 deaths

The maximum fresh cases Wednesday were recorded in Jalandhar (343), Ludhiana (328), Amritsar (296), Mohali (254) and Patiala (205) districts. (Representational)

Punjab recorded 56 Covid deaths and added 2,452 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, as per the state bulletin Wednesday.

With 56 fresh deaths, the toll in Punjab due to Covid reached 6,868.

As per the district-wise break-up of 56 deaths, nine each died in Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur, eight each in Ludhiana and Patiala, five in Mohali, four in Kapurthala, three in Amritsar, two each in Faridkot and Gurdaspur and one each in Pathankot, Tarn Taran and Moga.

Total infections in the state reached 2,39,734 and total active cases in Punjab were 23,832.

The maximum fresh cases Wednesday were recorded in Jalandhar (343), Ludhiana (328), Amritsar (296), Mohali (254) and Patiala (205) districts.

While 37 patients in Punjab are ‘critical and on ventilator support’, 312 are on oxygen support.

The maximum active cases are in Mohali district (3,184) followed by Jalandhar (3,069), Amritsar (3,019) and Ludhiana (2,937).