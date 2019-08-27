Punjab: Refused money for drugs, man assaults parents, drives them out of home; then hangs himself

A drug addict allegedly assaulted his parents, drove them out of their home and tried to set the house on fire before hanging himself at village Nathoke in sub-division Baghapurana of Moga Monday, police said.

The body of Jagtar Singh (22) was found hanging at his home.

His father Naib Singh said his son had been a drug addict for the past four years, and late on Sunday, he demanded Rs 1,000 to buy drugs.

“I couldn’t give him money as I am very poor. Then he started kicking my wife and me. He began putting household articles on fire and threatened to kill us. He also tried to set the house ablaze, and then pushed us out. Around midnight, my wife and I moved to village Gholian, where my sister-in-law lives. When we returned in the morning, we found his body hanging,” said the father.

Naib Singh added that he works as a daily wager and can’t even afford basic necessities. “There used to be daily fights over money for drugs. Whenever I would refuse him, he would thrash my wife and me. He would assault his mother more than me,” Singh said.

Jagtar Singh was a divorcee. Inspector Kulwinder Singh, SHO Baghapurana police station, said inquest proceedings were filed under section 174 of CrPC after his autopsy.