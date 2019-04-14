Recovery of cash from church priest in Punjab: 2 cops booked, raids launched to nab them

Punjab Police Saturday launched raids to arrest two assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) after registering an FIR against them in connection with misappropriation of cash they had recovered from the house of a Church priest here. The Fir has been registered at Crime Branch police station in Mohali district.

Advertising

ASIs Joginder Singh and Rajpreet Singh have been booked under section 406 (Criminal Breach of Trust), and 34 (Criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC and section 13 (1) (A) read with 13 (2) of Prevention of Corruption Act after a special investigation team of Punjab Police probing into the allegations levelled by Father Anthony Madassery submitted its report to DGP Dinkar Gupta. The FIR names one more person, identified as Surinder Singh. He had allegedly tipped off the policemen about the huge cash lying at the priest’s residence.

The details FIR was not available as police provided only the first page to reporters. The detailed copy was not be available online till the filing of the report. The SIT members too did not respond to the repeated phone calls.

The SIT was led by IG Crime Parveen Kumar Sinha had Police Commissioner (Jalandhar) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, SSP Patiala Mandeep Singh, and AIG (state crime, Mohali) Rakesh Kaushal as its members .

Advertising

The Khanna police on March 29 had claimed to have seized Rs 9.66 crore of “hawala” money from six persons, including Father Anthony, from a location near the GT Road at Doraha in Khanna. Two days later, at a press conference, the priest accused police officials of showing Rs 9.66 crore, instead of the Rs 16.65 crore seized from them, and claimed that the cash was accounted for. He said the money came from sale of books carried out by a company that he runs.

During the press conference he addressed on March 31, Father Anthony had said that when the police team, in plain clothes, arrived at his residence, Rs 9.66 crore was lying on the first floor where he was sitting. He had said that two officials from the South Indian Bank were counting money in another.