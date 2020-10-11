Punjab records lowest caseload in past two months: 669 new cases in a day, 35 deaths

At the bottom of the tally is Mansa with 1,767 total cases, 192 active cases and 33 deaths. (Representational image)

Continuing with its downward curve, Punjab Sunday recorded its lowest 24-hour Covid caseload in the past two months with 669 fresh Covid-19 infections and 35 deaths.

Prior to this, the state on August 4 had recorded 488 cases in a day. On July 31, it had recorded 665 infections.

On October 4, Punjab had reported 857 cases of infections, the first time the figure was less than 1,000 mark since August 10 when 988 cases were reported. Since then the Punjab coronavirus, Punjab Covid update, Punjab covid deaths, covid cases punjab, indian express continued to report a rise in numbers, hitting the peak of 2,896 on September 17.

Punjab has been witnessing a decline in the number of daily coronavirus cases for past several days. This month, the state has been adding less than 1,000 cases per day as against around 2,000 a day in September, as per available data.

Meanwhile, with 35 deaths as per Sunday’s bulletin, the toll in Punjab due to Covid-19, reached 3,833. Five deaths were reported from Ludhiana, four each from Hoshiarpur and Jalandhar, three each from Amritsar, Kapurthala and Patiala, and two each from Bathinda, Gurdaspur and Ropar.

Also, the fresh infections took the state tally to 1,23,973. The maximum fresh cases were recorded in SAS Nagar Mohali (114), Ludhiana (91), Amritsar (65), Jalandhar (53), Gurdaspur (40), Pathankot (36), Fazilka (34), Hoshairpur (30) and Muktsar (25). The lowest cases were recorded from Mansa (3) and Ropar (4).

A total of 1,098 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection on Sunday, taking the number of cured persons to 1,10,865. Thirty-five critical patients are on ventilator, while 180 are on oxygen support, as per the state bulletin.

According to the district wise data for total cases till now, Ludhiana is leading the tally with 19,174 total infections, 490 active cases and 799 deaths. It is followed by Jalandhar with 14,032 total infections, 932 active cases and 437 deaths. Patiala has recorded 12,177 total infections, 615 active cases and 355 deaths.

