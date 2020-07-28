Punjab records highest single-day spike with 612 cases, 19 fatalities

Among the new cases, 142 were detected in Ludhiana, 73 in Amritsar, 66 in Patiala, 57 in Jalandhar, 37 in Ferozepur, 35 in Bathinda, 30 each in Sangrur and Mohali, 26 in Rupnagar, 24 each in Gurdaspur and Kapurthala, and 22 in Fazilka. (Representational) Among the new cases, 142 were detected in Ludhiana, 73 in Amritsar, 66 in Patiala, 57 in Jalandhar, 37 in Ferozepur, 35 in Bathinda, 30 each in Sangrur and Mohali, 26 in Rupnagar, 24 each in Gurdaspur and Kapurthala, and 22 in Fazilka. (Representational)

The Covid graph in Punjab continued to shoot upwards for third consecutive day Tuesday as the coronavirus infection tally rose to 14,378 with the highest single-day spike of 612 cases. It is also the second time when all the 22 districts reported new cases since the outbreak — the first time being on July 26. The state also reported 19 fatalities, the most in a day ever since the pandemic breakout.

Six fatalities were reported from Ludhiana, three each from Patiala, Sangrur, Tarn Taran and Amritsar, and one from Hoshiarpur, according to a medical bulletin. One death from Moga earlier attributed to Covid was excluded as sample had not tested positive, as per the official media bulletin. The Covid-19 death toll has now shot up to 336.

Among the new cases, 142 were detected in Ludhiana, 73 in Amritsar, 66 in Patiala, 57 in Jalandhar, 37 in Ferozepur, 35 in Bathinda, 30 each in Sangrur and Mohali, 26 in Rupnagar, 24 each in Gurdaspur and Kapurthala, and 22 in Fazilka. Seventeen new cases were reported in Mog, 14 in Tarn Taran while Pathankot and Fatehgarh Sahib reported 3 cases each. Faridkot, Hoshiarpur and Nawanshahr reported 2 cases each. Muktsar, Barnala and Mansa reported 1 case each.

The state now has active caseload of 4,290 including 112 on oxygen support and 14 on ventilator. As per the official media bulletin, 9752 patients have recovered.

Amritsar has reported maximum fatalities (72), followed by Ludhiana (70) and Jalandhar (39). Ludhiana has reported maximum cases of infection (2724), followed by Jalandhar (2112) and Amritsar (1657).

15 policemen test positive in Ferozepur and Moga

Fifteen police officials including 12 in Ferozepur and three in Moga, from the intelligence (CID) wing of Punjab Police, tested positive.

Ferozepur DSP (CID) Sukhdev Singh Thind, who also holds additional charge for Moga, said, “In Ferozepur, two inspectors, two sub-inspectors, a head constable, six constables and one home guard tested positive. In Moga, three including an ASI, a head constable and a constable from CID tested positive.”

Thind alleged that in Ferozepur, neither the local Municipal Council nor the district administration were taking the matter seriously. “Our CID wing office in Ferozepur is located in the building which also houses Ferozepur Cantonment police station and anti-drug STF. In total, 14 personnel, including 12 from CID and one each from police station and STF, have tested positive but despite our repeated reminders, none from local MC or district administration has bothered to get the premises sanitized. I even requested DC but the matter is not being taken seriously,” he alleged.

Samrala MLA Amrik Singh (77) also tested positive for coronavirus. He tested positive in rapid antigen testing and has been home-isolated. His sample has now been sent for RC PTR test.

