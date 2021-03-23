Punjab records 58 Covid deaths, highest in a day this year; 2,319 new cases

Police personnel fine people moving in public places without masks. A team also tests these offenders for Covid-19 on the spot, at Shimlapuri in Ludhiana. Gurmeet Singh

In the highest single-day toll this year, Punjab recorded 58 Covid deaths in 24 hours, as per the state bulletin, Monday. For the sixth consecutive day, the tally crossed the 2,000-mark as 2,319 new cases were reported in the state.

The highest single-day Covid toll in Punjab (since the outbreak) was reported on September 2 last year when 106 persons died in a day.

This is the second Covid wave being witnessed in Punjab after the single-day highest count of 2,896 cases was reported on September 17, 2020.

With 58 more deaths as per Monday’s bulletin, the toll in Punjab due to Covid reached 6,382. As per the district wise break-up of 58 deaths, the maximum died in Hoshiarpur (10), nine in Jalandhar, nine in SBS Nagar (Nawanshahr), four each in Amritsar and Gurdaspur, three each in Tarn Taran, Bathinda, Kapurthala and Faridkot, two each in Ludhiana, Mohali and Ropar and one each in Mansa, Sangrur, Patiala and Fazilka.

Total infections in the state reached 2,15,409 and total active cases in Punjab are 18,628.

The maximum fresh cases were recorded in Ludhiana (341), Jalandhar (309), SAS Nagar (295) and Hoshiarpur (230) districts. While 23 patients in Punjab continue to be ‘critical and on ventilator support’, 270 are on oxygen support.

The maximum active cases are in district Jalandhar (2,579) followed by Mohali (2,416) and Ludhiana (2,019).