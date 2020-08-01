Punjab: Rats eat away at woman’s body, kin allege negligence by hospital

Jasjot’s family said that she was admitted to Indus Hospital in Derabassi where she died on Thursday due to cardiac arrest. Jasjot’s family said that she was admitted to Indus Hospital in Derabassi where she died on Thursday due to cardiac arrest.

High drama was witnessed outside a private hospital in Derabassi after rats allegedly nibbled away parts of a dead woman’s face and ears. Wife of a retired Army Colonel from Panchkula, Jasjot Kaur (52) had passed away on Thursday and her body had been kept at the hospital’s mortuary.

On Friday, the family of the deceased protested outside the hospital building after which the police and the local tehsildar rushed to the spot. The protest ended after the family was assured of a thorough investigation into the alleged negligence.

Later, the local police took the body into their possession, after which it was taken to Derabassi Civil Hospital where a post-mortem will be held Saturday. The deceased, Jasjot Kaur, was identified as the wife of Colonel Amarjeet Singh Chandok (retd).

Jasjot’s family said that she was admitted to Indus Hospital in Derabassi where she died on Thursday due to cardiac arrest.

The deceased’s daughter, Chamanpreet Kaur, said after her mother’s death, she changed her clothes and the body was transferred to the mortuary in the hospital. “When I arrived to take the body, I noticed blood stains on my mother’s face and ears. When I asked the hospital staff about it, they did not give any satisfactory reply following which I informed my father. We examined the body, and found it had been eaten up at the ears and the face,” she alleged.

The Managing Director of Indus Hospital, Dr Surinder Singh Bedi, said they will conduct proper inquiry into the incident and take action.

