Punjab sees wettest January of decade, gets 132% surplus rain

Punjab has witnessed the wettest January of the last decade. The state has received 45.9 mm rainfall from January 1 to 30, while it normally receives around 19.8 mm rainfall in the same period— an increase of 132 %, according to Indian Metrological Department, Chandigarh Office.

Experts said that due to climate change across the world, the increasing number of active Western Disturbances (WDs) is bringing more rain to the state during this winter. The rainfall in January and February is generally considered as winter rain.

Director, MET Department, Chandigarh, Surinder Pal, said: “This year, the January rain is an all-time high in the past one decade. The rain will continue after an interval of few days in the coming weeks too because of the frequent and active arrival of the Western Disturbances in Punjab”. Director Punjab Agriculture Dr. Sutantar Kumar Airy said that this rain is good for the wheat crop.

The normally required rainfall in January in the state is 25.2 mm while Punjab has already exceeded this figure.

According to data obtained from MET Chandigarh, Punjab had recorded 30.2 mm, 9.4 mm (65% less), 42.4 mm (69.6% surplus), 6.5mm (74.5% less), 17.5 mm (30% less), 21.3 mm (15% less) rain in January in 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015 and 2014, respectively. From 2010 to 2013, the average rainfall in January was 19.2 mm.

During this winter, eight districts have received surplus rainfall against the normal, which are more than the state average of 132 %.

Tarn Taran, Firozpur, Bathinda, Barnala, Moga, Gurdaspur, Faridkot, and Sangrur districts had witnessed 53.4 mm against 13.3 mm normal (303 % surplus), 39.8 mm against 10.3 mm normal (286% surplus), 35.6 mm against 9.6 mm (271% surplus), 34 mm against 10.7 mm (218% surplus), 47.9 mm 16.6 mm (194% surplus), 125.8mm against 47.5 mm (165% surplus), 38.6 mm 14.6 mm (164%more), and 36.9 mm against 14.8 mm (149 %surplus) rain, respectively.

The remaining 14 districts too have witnessed surplus rain ranging between 42% surplus to 130% surplus.

Punjab’s average annual rainfall is about 650mm out of which 480 mm rain is normally required in rainy season from July to September months. While remaining 170 mm is required in the rest of the year, including around 48 mm to 50 mm during the two main winter months — January and February.

But this year, the amount of rainfall received this month is same as the combined normal rainfall in January and February.

Haryana and Chandigarh too have received surplus rain in the same period. While Haryana state received 23 mm against 13.4 mm which is 72% surplus, Chandigarh received 47.7 mm against 41 mm which is 16% surplus rain. In Haryana, out of 21 districts, 16 districts got surplus rain while five received deficit rain this January.

