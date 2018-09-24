Punjab rains: Trains cancelled, diverted due to waterlogging at Amritsar

Punjab rains: Chandigarh- Amritsar Superfast Express shall terminate at Mananwala, resulting in Amritsar-Chandigarh Superfast Express starting its journey from Mananwala. (Representational Image/ PTI) Punjab rains: Chandigarh- Amritsar Superfast Express shall terminate at Mananwala, resulting in Amritsar-Chandigarh Superfast Express starting its journey from Mananwala. (Representational Image/ PTI)

As heavy rains caused flooding in Kullu and waterlogging in several parts of Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, the course of several trains has been altered owing to conditions unfavourable to rail transport. A press release from the Northern Railways informed that New Delhi-Amritsar Intercity Express and Jalandhar-New Delhi Intercity Express have been cancelled due to waterlogging at Amritsar.

North India rains LIVE UPDATES

Also, Jammutawi- Bathinda Express is stated to be diverted to travel via Jalandhar-Mukerian-Pathankot instead of Jalandhar-Amritsar- Pathankot. Additionally, Chandigarh- Amritsar Superfast Express shall terminate at Mananwala, resulting in Amritsar-Chandigarh Superfast Express starting its journey from Mananwala.

In Punjab, the relentless rainfall has raised apprehensions about damage to the cotton and paddy crops. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has instructed all district authorities to remain on constant vigil and activate Disaster Control Rooms. The Army has also been kept on standby.

In Pics | Kullu put on ‘high alert’ as heavy rains batter Himachal, Punjab, Haryana

“All officials to remain on standby. The Army has also been requested to be on standby. Hotspots to be identified with clear evacuation and relief plans,” Singh said. Amritsar Deputy Commissioner has announced the closure of all schools in the district on Monday. The schools remained shut in Himachal as well. Kullu has been worst hit among all flood-affected areas with reports of flooding at several places.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App