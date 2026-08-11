Punjab’s Rail Coach Factory to roll out first 20-coach trainset for Bangladesh Railway

Punjab Rail Coach Factory will roll out its first 20-coach LHB rake for Bangladesh Railway, marking a key milestone in India's rail manufacturing exports.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readUpdated: Aug 11, 2026 01:51 PM IST
RCF Kapurthala set to roll out first 20-coach LHB rake for Bangladesh RailwayRCF Kapurthala set to roll out first 20-coach LHB rake for Bangladesh Railway (Image: Ministry of Railways)
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Punjab’s Rail Coach Factory (RCF) is set to roll out its first 20-coach Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) rake for Bangladesh Railway. The coaches, built at RCF in Kapurthala, are part of an order placed with RITES in 2024 for 200 broad-gauge passenger coaches in seven different variants.

In a statement, the Ministry of Railways said that the first rake of 20 LHB broad-gauge (BG) passenger coaches for Bangladesh Railway will be rolled out from RCF, Kapurthala soon. The LHB coaches are known for higher safety standards, lower maintenance costs and superior operational efficiency.

The 20-coach rake will include three AC sleeper cars, three AC chair cars, 12 non-AC chair cars and two power cars. The coaches feature several new design elements and modifications, with some being introduced for the first time in LHB-type coaches.

RCF Kapurthala set to roll out first 20-coach LHB rake for Bangladesh Railway (Image: Ministry of Railways) RCF Kapurthala set to roll out first 20-coach LHB rake for Bangladesh Railway (Image: Ministry of Railways)

In April, Bangladesh Railway Minister Shaikh Rabiul Alam informed Parliament that the country will import 200 Broad Gauge (BG) passenger coaches from India. The minister added that 200 BG coaches will be inducted into the Bangladesh Railway fleet between June 2026 and December 2027.

Earlier, RITES Limited had supplied 120 Broad Gauge (BG) LHB passenger coaches, 36 BG locomotives and 10 Meter Gauge locomotives to Bangladesh Railway. The company has also collaborated with Bangladesh Railways on several other railway infrastructure projects.

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RITES to export first 20-coach train rake to Bangladesh

In May 2026, RITES CMD Rahul Mithal said the company was aiming to step up the supply of coaches, with at least three to four rakes expected to be delivered during the current financial year after the first rake.

“Once the first rake goes, we should be able to maximize as many rakes, with gaps of at least three-four rakes minimum in this FY. We are trying to step it up, the production rate will increase after the delivery of the first rake,” he added.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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