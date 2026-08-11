Punjab’s Rail Coach Factory to roll out first 20-coach trainset for Bangladesh Railway

Punjab’s Rail Coach Factory (RCF) is set to roll out its first 20-coach Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) rake for Bangladesh Railway. The coaches, built at RCF in Kapurthala, are part of an order placed with RITES in 2024 for 200 broad-gauge passenger coaches in seven different variants.

In a statement, the Ministry of Railways said that the first rake of 20 LHB broad-gauge (BG) passenger coaches for Bangladesh Railway will be rolled out from RCF, Kapurthala soon. The LHB coaches are known for higher safety standards, lower maintenance costs and superior operational efficiency.

The 20-coach rake will include three AC sleeper cars, three AC chair cars, 12 non-AC chair cars and two power cars. The coaches feature several new design elements and modifications, with some being introduced for the first time in LHB-type coaches.