Punjab: Procured paddy worth Rs 56 crore missing from mill, Capt Amarinder Singh orders probe

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has now ordered a vigilance probe into the case of missing paddy, procured during 2017 Kharif season, from two units of Veerumal Mulk Raj Jain rice mill in Amritsar. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has now ordered a vigilance probe into the case of missing paddy, procured during 2017 Kharif season, from two units of Veerumal Mulk Raj Jain rice mill in Amritsar. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

At a time when Punjab government is working overtime to ensure that its massive procurement operations are not a loss making exercise, an alleged scam worth Rs 56 crore, under which about 12,000 metric tonnes of paddy has gone missing from a private mill in Amritsar, has rocked the government. These grains were milled (dehusked) by the private mill owner for two procurement agencies of the state — Pungrain and Punjab State Warehousing Corporation (PSWC).

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has now ordered a vigilance probe into the case of missing paddy, procured during 2017 Kharif season, from two units of Veerumal Mulk Raj Jain rice mill in Amritsar.

The District Food and Supply Controller A P Singh has also been put under suspension by the Chief Minister’s Office. Amarinder’s Chief Principal Secretary Suresh Kumar confirmed the action taken by the CMO on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Director Food and Civil Supplies Anindita Mitra has constituted a three-member committee to calculate the loss to both the agencies and find out how the grains went missing from the mill.

The details of the case came to the light on Monday when the agencies were told that the mill owner had gone missing and his creditors were laying hands on his goods in the mill. The officials of these agencies and department of food then swung into action and checked the stocks and found out that the grains were missing.

Principal Secretary Food, K A P Sinha recommended to the CMO that the district controller should be put under suspension. Reacting on his recommendation, the CM ordered his suspension and a vigilance probe into the entire matter.

Sources said as many as 219 consignments (27 tonnes each) were milled for PSWC and about 500 consignments were milled for Pungrain. Each consignment is worth Rs 8 lakh. An official said the the figures were tentative and the exact loss would be calculated by the three-member panel in a day or two.

How paddy is procured

The Department of Food registers the mills where paddy is sent for dehusking. The agencies buy paddy from mandis and transport it to the shellers or mills. It remains in the mills in the joint custody. As soon as the miller husks the paddy, he soon delivers it to Food

Corporation of India. After dehusking, 67 per cent of rice is to be delivered and the rest is considered as losses in the form of husk. The state had already received an amount of Rs 22,000 crore as Cash Credit Limit (CCL) advance from Centre for 2017 paddy procurement season. The state owed the rice from this mill to the central pool. Now, it will be difficult for the government to balance its accounts against the advance CCL extended.

The government is already suffering huge financial loss due to a legacy Cash Credit Limit (CCL) account against which the state had to

take a loan of Rs 31,000 crore in March last year. It pays Rs 270 crore every month against the account. As a result, the government has made it clear to all its procurement agencies that they would be liable to settle their own accounts while procuring.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App