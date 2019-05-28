Punjab: Private school students opting for govt schools

Dressed in a beige shirt, maroon checked-skirt with matching tie and black shoes, Class 5 student Avneet Kaur, daughter of a taxi driver, says that she is happy coming to her new government school that she feels is no way less than the private school she went to till Class 4.

Avneet studied at a reputed private CBSE school close to her new school, Dhada Fateh Singh Government Senior Secondary school. Parbhleen K Singh, daughter of a government school teacher, took admission in Class 11 recently in medical stream. She too studied till Class 10 at a private school under CBSE board and scored 84 per cent marks in Class 10.

Her classmates — Manveer Kaur, Pawan Preet Kaur, Jatindeep, Kaur, Navdeep Kaur, Sanjna Sharma, Luvpreet Singh, Pankaj — have also joined this school recently after leaving their private schools under CBSE. They all have scored above 80 per cent in Class 10.

All of them are now students of Dhada Fateh Singh Government Senior Secondary school, located in the rural hinterland of Hoshiarpur district of Punjab. The number of such students here is 343. The total strength of the school is now 920 students while it was 577 students last year.

Parwinder Singh and Jagwinder Kaur, both Class 3 and Class 5 students, are among 20 others who joined the government school Bhadra in Budladda block of Mansa district from a reputed private school of the area. Government Co-ed Multipurpose Senior Secondary School, Passi Road, Patiala has seen 900 students shift to it for the new session from private schools. The total strength of the school is 2800 students now.

“Now the government schools have changed. I visited Dadha school, and found my son was getting same things he was getting at his private school, but here there was no fee,” said Harjinder Singh of village Chakowal Brahmana, father of Nitin Singh , a Class 8 student who joined this school recently, adding that Nitin’s is more confident after joining the school. “Our children have nice uniform, a school bus and their medium of study is English, what else we needed,” said Dr Balwinder Singh, father of Keshav, a Class 3 student.

The Punjab Education Department has launched several programmes to improve the infrastructure and education level in the government schools under “Smart School” and “Padho Punjab” projects. Much focus is on English subject, with several government schools being converted to English medium. The buildings are being revamped, with washrooms and educational parks being set up at around 3000 schools already. Over 19000 government schools have to be revamped under ‘Smart School’ project.

Secretary Punjab School Education, Krishan Kumar, had led a door-to-door campaign in run up to the new session in April, to bring more students to government schools. In government schools there is no fee up to Class 8 and government provides free books, uniform along with midday meal. Students have to pay a fee Class 9 onwards.

“Like my previous school, this school is offering English medium, well qualified teachers and pick and drop facility in school bus and that too in just nominal fee of Rs 100 per month while I used to pay Rs 1900 fee per month in my previous school for same facility,” said Harmanjot Singh, a Class 11 student.

Avneet’s father, Jagdeep Singh, said that for the “same quality of education here, I am not paying anything, whereas I was paying Rs1800 per month at the previous school. Tota Singh, principal of Multipurpose Co-ed Government Senior Secondary School in Patiala, said,”All our class rooms are digital and our students are connected online with their teachers.”

“We ask parents to visit the school before sending their,” said Secretary, Education, Krishan Kumar, adding: “We will reverse the perception that private schools are better as in board exams this year our school’s result was higher than private schools.”

“In almost every government school, students from private schools have sought admissions, somewhere less and at some place in hundreds,” he said about the change in perception already starting to kick-in.