Punjab: Prakash Singh Badal says no to additional security cover

A day after Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said that Punjab government would ensure full protection for SAD patriarch and former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal in the wake of increased threat perception to their lives, senior Badal on Wednesday said that he required no “additional security cover”.

In a statement here on Wednesday, Badal said he would “consider it a great fortune and a matter of honour to lay down his life for the cause of peace and communal harmony, especially for strengthening the bonds between the Hindu and the Sikh communities”.

“Peace and communal harmony are an item of faith with me and I am not afraid of any threats or conspiracies of those who wish to take my life just because my continued presence is a hindrance in the path of their wish to set Punjab aflame again. These elements who have always had the backing, secret and not so secret, of the Congress party are still active in Punjab with the backing of the Congress. This unholy combine is bent upon forcing the Sikh masses into the deadly bloodbath of the 1980s from which Punjab and the Sikhs have not yet fully recovered. I consider no price too high to save the Sikhs and the other Punjabis from this deadly conspiracy,” stated Badal.

Badal added, “I wish to make it clear that I am ready to die for peace and communal harmony and have no need for any government security. Not to speak of any additional security, I request you to withdraw whatever security you need to withdraw.”

He said that “instead of playing gimmicks such as offers of security, the Chief Minister should focus on preserving peace and harmony and on saving the state from slipping into a dangerous anarchy”.

“Everyone knows that the Congress has always been behind dangerous slogans and radical politics in Punjab with the sole aim of depriving the Sikhs the right to serve their sacred shrines through their own elected representatives. The real aim of the Congress is to weaken the Khalsa Panth by grabbing control of the SGPC, a fact which Captain Amarinder Singh has now openly admitted. This naked ambition of the Congress and the injustice and discrimination against the Punjabis in general and the Sikhs in particular by successive Congress governments, were behind the tragedy of Punjab in the 1980s culminating in the tragic

army assault on Shri Harmandar Sahib and the brutal massacre of thousands of innocent Sikhs in Delhi and other parts of the country in 1984,” claimed Badal.

