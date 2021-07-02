Punjab power crisis: 2-day shutdown for industry

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited also appealed to government and public sector offices in the state to use electricity judiciously and switch off ACs up to July 3.

With Punjab reeling under an unprecedented electricity shortage amid extreme temperatures and the ongoing paddy sowing season, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Thursday ordered curtailment in timings of government offices from Friday, and cutting down of power supply to energy-guzzling industries with immediate effect, to save crops and ease the domestic power situation.

The orders came soon after the state-owned power utility PSPCL imposed two-day compulsory shut down of the industry, including rolling mills, arc and induction furnaces with immediate effect to mitigate the crisis. The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited also appealed to government and public sector offices in the state to use electricity judiciously and switch off ACs up to July 3.

While there was no decision on the use of ACs, the order issued by the CM said that government offices will function from 8 am to 2 pm from Friday till further orders.